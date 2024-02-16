Ambassador Sprinchan: Ecuador has decided to refuse supplies of Russian equipment to the United States

Ecuador refused to supply Russian equipment to the United States, Russian Ambassador Vladimir Sprinchan said.

He stated this following a meeting with the country's President Daniel Noboa. The diplomat said that the Ecuadorian side is trying to avoid participating in the conflict on anyone’s side.

Ecuador’s position is not to send weapons and ammunition to hot zones, but to contribute to the resolution of conflicts peacefully, through diplomatic instruments Vladimir SprinchanAmbassador of Russia

He clarified that Ecuador's decision will be formally announced early next week.

Ecuador was going to exchange Russian equipment for American Black Hawk helicopters

In January of this year, Noboa announced the Ecuadorian government’s intention to exchange old Russian and Ukrainian equipment for new equipment from the United States. The deal was worth $200 million. It was planned that the exchange would take place before the end of January.

As part of the agreement, Ecuador wanted to receive American UH-60A/L Black Hawk helicopters to use in the fight against terrorist organizations operating in the country. In exchange, Mi-171 and Mi-17-1B helicopters would be transferred to Washington.

As Pagina 12 suggested, the US equipment transferred to them could be sent to Ukraine. This version was confirmed by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Kevin Sullivan. He said that Washington intends to send Russian equipment to Ukraine as assistance.

Speaking about the deal with Ecuador, Sullivan also noted the American side’s readiness to cooperate with the state in the field of security and deepen economic cooperation.

Russia perceived Ecuador's deal with the United States as an unfriendly step

Previously, Sprinchan warned Ecuador that Russia would perceive the transfer of Russian and Ukrainian equipment to the United States as an unfriendly step. According to him, in this way the South American country will make “a contribution to the conflict in Ukraine on one side.” The ambassador also noted that such intentions run counter to Ecuador’s position on a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

In turn, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, called Ecuador’s decision reckless. She suggested that the country was under serious pressure from outside interests.

The agreements between Ecuador and Washington were also commented on in the State Duma. Thus, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Alexei Chepa, saw the country’s sending of Russian equipment to the United States as a violation of bilateral agreements. “When Ecuador received this equipment, it signed an end-user certificate document, where it undertook to use this equipment without transferring it anywhere without the consent of the supplier country,” the deputy explained.

The President of Ecuador responded to Moscow’s position, calling it “not entirely adequate.” He also said that the country would transfer the equipment to Washington, despite Russia's protest. According to him, the Russian authorities refer to the fact that this is military equipment, but Ecuador has proven that it is scrap metal.

See also Strong dollar called the basis for the growth of Asian economies Within the framework of international agreements, military equipment cannot be transferred, but such scrap metal can be Daniel NoboaPresident of Ecuador

At the same time, the head of state emphasized that Ecuador does not intend to sever relations with Russia.