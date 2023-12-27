According to a study by Resonance Consultancy, New York City would receive more than 61 million tourists during 2023, the majority in the middle of the December festivities, when the streets dress in their best clothes. However, behind the dazzling lights and celebrations, the Big Apple faces challenges such as rising prices, the presence of asylum seekers in hotels and the lingering smell of marijuana that has generated complaints among visitors.

