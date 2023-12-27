A recent leak revealed that at one time, Rockstar Games had planned content for Grand Theft Auto V (which never saw the light of day) designed to take players back to Liberty City, the setting of several older games in the series. At this point, the possibility is open that Rockstar Games could transport players back in time for the release of GTA VI, which will arrive on consoles in 2025. Anticipation for the game is intensifying, with a recent first trailer that has literally “split” the internet. The video, just one minute and thirty seconds long, reached an astonishing 159 million views in just three weeks. We now know that GTA VI will take players back to Vice City, one of the most iconic settings in the series.

Based in Miami, Vice City first appeared in 2002's GTA: Vice City. Players had the chance to control gangster Tommy Vercetti, voiced by the late, great Ray Liotta, who became the city's boss at the end of the game . Vice City also returned in 2006's Vice City Stories, with Victor Vance as that game's protagonist. The modern version of the fictional city, however, appears to be at levels never seen before. Rockstar Games seems to aim to exceed expectations, creating an even more immersive and detailed gaming experience, faithful to the tradition of innovation and excellence that has always characterized the Grand Theft Auto series.