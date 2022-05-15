Costa Rica is a country admired for the care of its nature and because it maintains a rich and varied production. In this edition of Enlace Centroamérica we tell you about how agriculture, one of the most important economic activities in the country, is a source of employment and promotes food security. We will also talk about Costa Rican agricultural products that stand out worldwide, including pineapple or banana.

#Link #Costa #Rica #agriculture #Central #American #region