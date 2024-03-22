





06:55 Milei's party is a minority in Congress and his rivals have repeatedly rejected his signature reforms. © Emiliano Lasalvia / AFP/Archive

The first 100 days of President Javier Milei's government in Argentina have been marked by controversy and the discrepancy between his campaign promises and economic and social reality. Despite the measures he has implemented, the decline in economic activity and tensions with various social sectors raise questions about the long-term viability of his government, while voters question whether his political program will achieve its goals. promises in the future.