The announcement came with a video in which Princess Kate herself revealed to the world that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. It comes after Kensington Palace officially announced in January that she had undergone abdominal surgery, saying it was unlikely that she would return to public engagements before Easter. What may have happened? Try to analyze the situation at Adnkronos Salute the surgeon Marco Antonio Zappa, super expert in oncological and laparoscopic surgery.

“Beyond the considerations that can be made – reflects the specialist who treated Fedez in the autumn for bleeding from two ulcers – there are percentages in which patients are operated on for large polyps that cannot be removed endoscopically, which perhaps on endoscopic examination have turned out to be atypical cells and not yet neoplastic.But then once the histological examination was sent for examination in total, it was seen that they were an adenocarcinoma of the intestine“.

“If the princess undergoes chemotherapy it is very likely that there will also be affected lymph nodes. We don't know where the princess has the tumor and, if we follow her video, she says that she was operated on and then it turned out to be a tumor. Following this line, therefore, could have been operated on for a polyp with atypical cells that was obstructing the intestine and, once resected, it was ascertained that it was an adenocarcinoma probably with affected lymph nodes.

Princess Catherine of Wales' announcement comes after weeks of speculation about her health. In the past, among the various hypotheses, one in particular had been cited several times, that of acute diverticulitis. “This too is a hypothesis – reasons Zappa, considered an Italian excellence in the sector – Acute diverticulitis often causes a stricture of the intestine and therefore requires surgery. It may be that you were operated on for diverticulitis and then later on The histological examination revealed that it was instead a tumor, probably of the sigmoid colon, because in 90% of cases the diverticula form in the sigmoid colon, in this part of the colon. “So that's another possible hypothesis.”

As for the recovery time and the path that now lies ahead for the princess, “obviously it's impossible to say”, Zappa points out. “We have no idea what tumor it is and what degree of severity. Tumors are distinguished” and classified “on the basis of their size (an indicator which is cited with the letter T), on a parameter which is indicated with the lymph nodes, and the grading, i.e. the degree of severity. We have no information on this. It can be hypothesized that, if she receives chemotherapy, some lymph nodes are affected and, being a young woman, chemotherapy is also prophylactic”, that is, it has a preventive value.

The princess's message

“The message” that emerges from Kate's video “is that anyone can live the experience of cancer. Sometimes the impression you get is that someone who lives like a princess is untouchable. Instead, the fundamental message that is conveyed is: look which happened to me too”, reflects Zappa. Kate mentioned her young family and explained how the news came as a shock, letting the weight of the situation shine through, but without giving up a positive note, when she says she feels “good and stronger, day after day” and urging who may be in the same situation as him (“don't lose faith or courage. You are not alone”). “We can all encounter cancer. Even those who live a real life. Imagine all of us. And prevention is fundamental. Testing for occult blood in the stool or a colonoscopy after the age of 50 are fundamental elements for anyone”, she concludes .