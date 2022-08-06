In this episode of Enlace Cono Sur, from Uruguay, we talk about public security and an escalation of homicides that have occurred in the South American country in recent months. We also explain why the Uruguayan peso is the strongest currency in the region, above the Brazilian real, and the increase in Chilean investments experienced by Uruguay, especially in the real estate sector, after the change of government in Chile.

