We Chinese believe that America is leading the West to provoke us, we are very angry with Pelosi.” A man who insists on identifying himself as “a normal Chinese citizen” sums up what many think of the country led by Xi Jinping. He travels on one of the ships that ply the waters of the Strait of Formosa. Ahead appears the coast of Dandan, the first of the Kinmen Islands, the territory under Taiwanese control closest to the mainland: barely ten kilometers in which an arm of the sea interposes. During the last decades, the differences between China and Taiwan have found a military expression here. This is happening again now, when the regime is carrying out unprecedented maneuvers in response to the official visit of Nancy Pelosi, which has shaken a conflict in a precarious balance and pending resolution.

“We believe that these military exercises are a very necessary measure, an obligation, and we fully support the Government,” the man continues. With his eyes fixed on the islet, he finds a positive interpretation of what happened. “Pelosi’s visit will speed up reunification, no doubt,” he says. “Taiwan has been part of China’s territory since ancient times. Many of those who live there, in fact, are from here », he insists.

The civil war ended in 1949, although in a way it is not over yet. The victorious communists of Mao Zedong founded the new People’s Republic of China, with its capital in Beijing. The defeated nationalists of Chiang Kai-shek escaped from the mainland to the island where they transferred the Republic of China, with a new capital in Taipei. The latter continued to represent China in international forums until, in the 1970s, the US established diplomatic relations with the regime to corner the Soviet Union. The integration of the Asian giant into the global community contributed to ending the Cold War while laying the foundations for its reissue.

Since then, China has viewed Taiwan as a rogue province that it has never given up on forcibly subduing, the culmination of a political narrative that leads from humiliation at the hands of foreign powers to imminent global primacy. The conflict seems irremediable. Also predictable. To take the island there would be no choice but to launch an amphibious assault, the largest in history, supported by a blockade like the one that the troops of the People’s Liberation Army are rehearsing these days.

The Hong Kong model



Taiwan has optimized its defenses according to such a scenario. Dandan greets the continent behind a militarized line, whose outer wall calls for “A China united under the three principles” of the republican creed. In a peculiar dialogue, what China offers is written on some huge posters arranged in front, along a sandbank to which they give their name: “One Country Two Systems Beach”.

This political model was devised by Deng Xiaoping to guarantee the safeguarding of the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong after the return of sovereignty. Its collapse in recent years has eliminated all credibility across the Strait, where more and more young Taiwanese are proud of being a democratic nation and, therefore, alien to any link.

The ship turns around and heads back to port. Amid the hustle and bustle of the traditional market in the city of Xiamen stands the Zhusu Church, one of the oldest in China. “I don’t like Pelosi, it’s like he’s encouraging a child to abandon his parents,” says the caretaker. He stretches the simile to defend the maneuvers as “a good thing.” “When a child does something wrong, his parents must discipline him. Just to scare him, they can’t really hit him, because that would break their hearts.”

On the facade of the temple hang two banners. One says ‘Jesus loves you’; another, which could be interpreted as a political proclamation, ‘We wish you peace’. In the eyes of the watchman, there is no contradiction. “The response to Pelosi’s visit makes people value peace more. Everything was fine until she came and she messed everything up. Who tricks a child into doing things wrong? Someone dishonest!

When saying goodbye, he finally introduces himself as Mr. Xi, although he laughs denying any relationship. “Well, actually yes: he is Papa Xi,” he adds between laughs, with one of the most popular nicknames to refer to the leader. “He is a good man, he looks at what a beautiful place we are, prosperous and stable.” Xi, the one from Xiamen, says goodbye at the door of the church where, as in the rest of China, the banners are sometimes misleading, and the most important things are invisible like a line in the water.