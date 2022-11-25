In this edition of Enlace North America, from Florida, we talk about the launch of the Artemis I space mission, which took the largest rocket in history into space and aims to make frequent trips by human beings to the Moon and Mars. The fascination generated by this type of mission drives thousands of tourists to visit Cape Canaveral, home of NASA, which generates a great economic injection for local businesses in this small town in the southern United States.

