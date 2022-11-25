While José Mourinho and his players are busy touring Japan, Rick Karsdorp is back in the capital. In fact, on Friday evening, the full-back was spotted in a Roman restaurant near his home. The player, as reported by LaRoma24.it, had dinner in the company of his agent Johan Henkes.

Escape completed

—

Last Sunday Karsdorp did not show up for the resumption of training in Trigoria. The full-back had also deserted Monday’s session and the departure for Japan, citing psychological discomfort as the reason – complete with a medical certificate attesting to it – which prevented him from returning to Italy. Roma, after trying to make the player think, ordered him to go to Fulvio Bernardini to be examined by the club’s medical staff. So the class of ’95 was forced to interrupt his flight to Holland and to reappear in Rome.