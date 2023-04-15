Almost two years after the collapse of the elevated section of Line 12 of the CDMX Metro, between the Olivos and Tezonco stationsthe repairs by the Government of Mexico City continue.

However, during the afternoon of this Friday, April 14, a new accident occurred in the area, after a metal structure collapsed, which served as scaffolding in the repair work.

The Secretariat of Works and Services capital, reported the fall of said structure, this because it lost stability due to the strong winds that have occurred south of the city.

“It is reported that a structural scaffolding used for the rehabilitation work on Line 12 lost stability due to the intense winds registered this afternoon,” he reported on social networks.

Likewise, so far no injuries have been reported for these events that occurred on Tláhuac avenue, in the Iztapalapa mayor’s officewhere elements of the Heroic Fire Department went to remove the structure.

At the site there are also personnel from the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRyPC), to expedite the removal work, in addition to noting that the removal works have already been completed.

