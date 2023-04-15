Kourou. The European space probe Juice was successfully launched this Friday, aboard an Ariane 5 rocket, towards Jupiter and its icy moons with the mission of searching for favorable environments for forms of extraterrestrial life.

The rocket lifted off from the European space center in Kourou, French Guiana, at 12:14 p.m. GMT, 24 hours after its launch was postponed due to the risk of storms.

The probe separated from the launch rocket, as planned, 27 minutes after liftoff, at an altitude of about 1,500 kilometers.

Once the separation was successful, the teams had to wait for the satellite to send its first signal, which it ended up doing after a few long minutes of suspense.

The six-tonne-plus probe was then able to deploy its huge, basketball-court-sized solar panels, another important stage.

“That’s it!” Olivier Witasse, Juice’s scientific director for the European Space Agency (ESA), told AFP.

“The probe will take 17 days to deploy its antennas, and in three months we will have the final diagnosis of its performance. Then we will be in the interplanetary journey phase,” explained Nicolas Altobelli, in charge of the mission.

The Ariane 5 mission “is a success,” said Stéphane Israël, president of Arianespace.

eight year odyssey

Thus began an eight-year odyssey for Juice, short for Explorer of the Icy Moons of Jupiter, ESA’s lighthouse mission.

On Thursday, when the launch was originally planned, the space center teams decided to interrupt takeoff operations due to the risk of lightning, a few minutes before the final countdown.

Contrary to classic launches that have a certain margin to take off, the launch window of the Juice probe is barely one second due to the particular orbit it must reach.

“It is the most complex probe ever sent to Jupiter,” said ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher in the Jupiter control room at the Guyana Space Center.

“It is an extraordinary mission that shows everything that Europe is capable of,” said Philippe Baptiste, president of France’s National Center for Space Studies.

In Jupiter’s satellites, the probe will search for environments conducive to the appearance of extraterrestrial life forms. It will not reach its destination until 2031, more than 620 million kilometers from Earth, at the end of a hectic journey.

oceans under ice

Not being able to head directly towards Jupiter, the spacecraft will have to execute complex gravity assist maneuvers that consist of using the pull of other planets to gain speed.

Thus, the device will circle the Moon and the Earth, then Venus (2025) and Earth again (2029) before heading towards the gas giant of the solar system and its large moons discovered by Galileo 400 years ago: the volcanic Io and the frosts Europa, Ganymede and Callisto.

Juice’s main mission is to find suitable environments for the appearance of life forms.

Jupiter is uninhabitable, but its moons Europa and Ganymede arouse hope: under their icy surface, they hide oceans of liquid water, one of the elements considered essential for life.

Juice’s main target is Ganymede, the largest satellite in the solar system and the only one with a magnetic field that protects it from radiation. Around 2034 it should reach its orbit.

The probe will analyze the composition of its ocean, to see if an ecosystem could develop in it.

Conceived by Airbus, Juice has ten scientific instruments: optical camera, imaging spectrometer, radar, altimeter, magnetometer…

It is also equipped with huge 85 square meter solar panels, to capture energy in an environment where sunlight is 25 times weaker than on Earth.

With a total cost of 1.6 billion euros, Juice is the first European mission to explore a planet in the outer solar system, starting beyond Mars.

Its launch came at the height of the launcher crisis in Europe, almost deprived of autonomous access to space after the departure of Russian Soyuz rockets from Kourou, the accumulated delays of Ariane 6 and the failure of the first commercial flight of Vega C.