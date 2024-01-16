In 2004, Lindsay Lohan went from being a Disney girl to becoming a well-known teenager thanks to her role in Bad Girls. In the biting comedy, Lohan played the innocent Cady, who after a period of home schooling faces the jungle that is a high school. Over the years the film became a cult film for the demographic stratum that enjoyed it in theaters and for those who followed it, so much so that now, two decades later, a new version with touches of a musical has arrived. With a new generation at the helm, Lohan is still present, not only in spirit, but also in flesh and blood: he makes a small cameo at the end of it. A cameo in a sequence that lasts a few minutes but in which she appears for a few seconds. And for which, as it has now become known, she has received half a million dollars.

The figure has not been revealed by either the actress herself or Paramount, the film's studio – both have declined to comment on the matter – but sources close to both parties have confirmed it to Variety, one of the most important and trusted entertainment media in Hollywood. Lohan, who was one of the main supporters of this remake, barely spent half a day of work on filming, in a film that, furthermore, was not even going to reach movie theaters and was intended to go directly to the Paramount+ platform. However, the previous screenings that were made for the target audience showed their interest in it, especially in the 35-year-old age group. In fact, Lohan's secret appearance was highly celebrated by that segment of the public. The studio managed to keep it a secret until the premiere.

(Attention: paragraph of spoilers). In her appearance, the 37-year-old interpreter moderates a mathematics championship at North Shore High School, a competition in which the current Cady, played by Angourie Rice, participates and with which she interacts slightly. She also has some phrases in which she winks at the original film; When there is a tie between the teams, she comments, “This has only happened once before.”

Tina Fey, screenwriter and actress of 'Mean Girls', with Lindsay Lohan, star of the original 2004 film, at the premiere of the 2024 'remake', on January 8 in New York. EDUARDO MUNOZ (REUTERS)

For the filming of Bad Girls The actress moved to the United States, since she has lived in Dubai for a decade, now with her husband, the Kuwaiti banker Bader S. Shammas, whom she secretly married in July 2022, and with her son, born just a year later, a boy named Luai. She also attended the great premiere of the film held in New York, for which he flew specifically from his current home. There she was photographed with Angourie Rice, the 23-year-old Australian actress who steps into the shoes of the new Cady, and with Tina Fey, actress and comedian, as well as screenwriter of both films (and the 2018 Broadway musical), and who has a role, that of Professor Norbury, both in 2004 and in the current one.

He was also precisely with Fey during that half-day of filming that he spent in the studio. The film's co-director, Samantha Jayne, explained in the media IndieWire that both actresses met there and that “it was beautiful.” “Lindsay was lovely with the cast, wonderful with Angourie. She also trusted us a lot. We told him the idea: 'We want you to make a big appearance, we think the public is going to enjoy it a lot.' “We told her the exact moment the camera would arrive and she would look at the audience and announce the championship.” Jayne herself—who co-directed the film with her husband, partner and colleague, Arturo Pérez Jr.—said that it was very exciting for her to know that Lohan was going to make a cameo and that she was going to be on the set of filming. “I have a 14-year-old girl inside me,” she joked in an interview. “And she was exploding with joy and disbelief. We were literally counting the days. I didn't really know how she was going to behave as a director and do my job. But we did it, we got through it. Because I overcame my pure, unbridled emotion and was able to talk to her. She was great, very warm.”

Lohan appears in very few film and television projects in the last decade. precisely since Bad Girls In 2004, her life took a turn and she became, at the time barely 19 years old, a young woman in the spotlight of the paparazzi, who followed her on each of her outings and parties with friends like Paris Hilton. In 2014, tired of public exposure and going in and out of rehabilitation centers, she went to live in Dubai, where she continues working on very selected projects, such as an episode of a television series or an appearance on a talk show. , an advertisement (like the one made a few months ago for Walmart next to the old casting Bad Girlsexcept for Rachel McAdams) or a Christmas movie, like last year.

The musical film of Bad Girls It is being a success at the box office. Its $17 million cost has already been more than recovered. Released last Friday, January 12 in much of the world – although in some countries it will arrive at the end of the month or in February – only in the United States (with a long weekend, since Monday was a holiday) has it grossed more than 28.6 million dollars, and another five more around the world. Its promotion floods billboards, buses and even banks in many cities in the country, and even the AMC cinema chain (the largest in the United States) has launched a special popcorn container for fans of the film, a box in book form, the call Burn Book either book of evil, which costs 19.99 dollars (18.3 euros). It has been sold out in many theaters. Nostalgia sells. Lindsay Lohan, too, although at what price.