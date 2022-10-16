Linda Caycedo She did it again, it didn’t matter that she was decimated by a recent tramp, no, that doesn’t stop her, much less when she plays with the Colombian National Team, much less when she plays a World Cup. This Saturday she brought out the best of her repertoire, two geniuses, subtle but effective, two accurate shots for Colombia to win their first game in the India U-17 World Cup, 2-0 against China. What a crack is Linda!

In the previous duel, against Spain, Linda was surrounded with kicks, preventing her creativity on the pitch from flourishing. And yet she managed. But Colombia lost in the end and Linda limped away, tears brimming in her eyes. There were nerves, alarm, what about Linda? And Linda returned the calm. Yesterday she was in the headline and played with unbridled splendor, as if she had never been stepped on, as if the Spanish blows had only fortified her.

Linda’s magic

China no longer knew how to control her, how to prevent her from zigzagging around the field, how to prevent her from always being well positioned, as in the two goals she scored, which were the victory goals. Of course, it’s not just Linda, it’s not Linda and 10 more, no, it’s Linda and a fighting army that doesn’t rest and that makes her fight easier. Those players dropped everything, once again, and created the options that Linda did not waste.

You have to see the first goal, Ortegón’s effort so that the ball did not die on the final line, his center with effect, hit a rival, so that it went towards the goal, but the stick that denied him the goal, offered him Linda the ball so that she could be the heroine.

Linda just pushed that ball with the certainty that at that distance it wouldn’t miss. She then ran to meet the yellow hugs, with a mischievous smile. They were 8 minutes into the game.

A throw-in was the preamble to the second. Minute 23. Orianna Quintero threw the low center in search of Linda, who was on the lookout. The definition was exquisite. He takes a few steps back, like someone who is sure that the ball will arrive, no matter what happens, at his feet, he received with his right hand and settled with his left and inside, a shot that did not need force, he had the location. 2-0. And that was it: Linda’s recital.

Happy, I have earned it for my game and work, joy ahead. That helps me to move forward, knowing that the public recognizes a job

“We had to go out to win, against a difficult rival, who had just won (against Mexico). Honor belongs to God and we continue to improve more and more every day”, Linda said at the end of the game, to Gol Caracol, with that simplicity that is so hers, while in the background her name continued to echo, then she said: “Happy, I have earned by my game and work, joy ahead. That helps me to move forward, knowing that the public recognizes a job”.

Colombia, who worked hard in the first game and missed the draw, this time did everything right, managed the first options with Orianna, and closing the first half had room to expand. But it was no more, the glory belonged to Linda, who is now preparing her repertoire to face Mexico on Tuesday. What a crack!

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of THE TIME

@PabloRomeroET

