Emilio Butragueñodirector of international relations at Real Madrid, collected the award for ‘Golden Girl’ in the name of the Colombian Linda Caicedoa Real Madrid player who could not go to Turin due to injury to receive the award that accredits her as the best under-21 talent.

The forward, born in 2005, thus joins the Real Madrid team in the prestigious award organized by the newspaper ‘Tuttosport’, as the English Jude Bellingham was the man the night in the same category.

“It is a pleasure to be here and congratulations on this football festival. I want to congratulate Linda, who represents the values ​​of Real Madrid and what we want the women’s team to represent,” said Butragueño in Turin.

“She is an extraordinary player, she is showing it in Madrid and in the World Cup, for us she is a fundamental player, we trust her a lot for the future and for the present. We want to grow as a team every season and contribute to the growth of women’s football all over the world,” he added.

Madrid, November 15, 2023. Linda Caicedo with the Real Madrid Femenino against Chelsea for the Champions League Photo: Alejandro Matías / Kronos

“He is an extraordinary talent and this award recognizes his talent and effort,” he said.

For her part, Caicedo, the first South American to win the trophy that began in 2018, wanted to be present and sent a video to the organization that was screened during the gala.

“Thank you for the award and congratulate the nominees and especially Bellingham. Excuse me for not being there, it would be an honor but due to the injury I couldn’t go. I also wanted to thank those who believed in me, Real Madrid, the Colombian team and my family and partner. I hope you enjoy the evening,” commented the player.

EFE