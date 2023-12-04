The company said in a statement, “We regret to announce a complete interruption of all communications and Internet services with the Gaza Strip, due to the main routes that were previously reconnected being disconnected again.”

In a separate statement on Monday evening, Ooredoo Palestine, the provider of mobile phone services in the West Bank and Gaza, said that its services in the Gaza Strip were completely interrupted.

This is the fourth time that the Gaza Strip has been subjected to a complete interruption of communications services, during the Israeli war that has been ongoing for nearly two months.