Linda Caicedo.
Alejandro Matías Acosta
Linda Caicedo.
The Colombian is one of the figures of Real Madrid.
He real Madrid is getting ready for one of the most important commitments of this year’s end against Chelsea in the Women’s Champions League and with Linda Caicedo in front.
The Colombian will make her debut in this competition in this Wednesday’s match against the Chelsea English.
New bet
The game corresponds to the first date of six of the group stage and Caicedo is ready to face one of the tough challenges with the Madrid team.
In series D, Real Madrid is seeded with the English cast, the Paris Football and BK Kackenin one of the most important confrontations in women’s football in Europe.
Recently, Caicedo was at the Ballon d’Or gala in Paris, but her aspirations to win the highest award were diluted at the ceremony that took place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France, where the Spanish won. Aitana Bonmatí.
The 18-year-old soccer player looked very elegant at the Ballon d’Or award ceremony and was very close to winning the award that F magazinerance Football awarded to the best player in the world: she finished in the top 10 of the list made by the prestigious magazine. Linda Caicedo is considered the ninth best player in the world.
Now, Caicedo returned to the competition and will do so in the Women’s Champions League in a crucial Serie D game against Chelsea.
Sports
