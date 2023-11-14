The only adult suspect from the group of young people who beat a man at Bijlmer Arena station and threw him onto the tracks on May 5 this year also wants his case to be handled behind closed doors. “He is unlucky that he was 18 at the time and is now the only one being tried under adult law,” says his lawyer Isaac van Raab van Canstein.
Victor Schildkamp
Latest update:
14-11-23, 16:27
