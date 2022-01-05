The Copa del Rey returns in 2022 in its decisive rounds. The KO tournament enters its final phase. Barcelona begins its career in the Cup against the humble Andalusian team after winning in Mallorca in LaLiga and reinforcing its morale for the 2022 that has just begun.

However, Xavi’s team arrives with numerous casualties to the match against Linares between injured, sanctioned and positive for coronavirus.

Schedule: what time is the Linares – Barça of the Copa del Rey?

The Linares vs Barcelona of the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey will be played this Wednesday, January 5, 2021 from 19:30 hours.

Television and internet: how to watch the Linares – Barcelona of the Copa del Rey live on TV?

The Linares vs Barcelona of the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey can be enjoyed live on television via DAZN. In addition, the game can be followed live online through the live As.com updated to the minute.

From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists and the most extensive summary of the match.