I am 189,109 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, January 5, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also others 231 dead.

In the last 24 hours, 1,094,255 swabs were processed with a 17.3% positivity rate. 452 are hospitalized, 36 more in intensive care.



DATA FROM THE REGIONS

LAZIO – There are 16,464 new coronavirus infections today 5 January 2022 in Lazio, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 14 deaths. In Rome, another 7,764 cases of positivity were reported.

“Today in Lazio out of a total of 110,297 swabs (32,839 molecular and 77,458 antigenic), there are 16,464 new positive cases (+7,087), 14 deaths (-2), 1,301 hospitalized (+19), 176 intensive care (+13) and +1.209 the healed. The ratio between positives and swabs is 14.9%. The cases in Rome city are at 7,764 “, says the councilor for health of the Lazio Region Alessio D ‘ Beloved.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – There are 3,931 coronavirus infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia today, 5 January 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 10 more deaths. In detail, 2,030 new infections were detected on 11,562 molecular swabs, with a positive percentage of 17.56%. There are also 13,043 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 1,901 cases (15.98%) were detected.

The first age group for what concerns today’s contagion is 20-29 years (21.29%), followed by 50-59 (16.36%), 0-19 (16.10%), by 40-49 (15.47%) and finally from 30-39 (15.01%). The positive cases today are given for 51.28% by females and 48.72% by males.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 13,671 new infections from Coronavirus today, January 5, 2022 in Emilia Romagna, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. 15 people have died since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 0.179 molecular swabs and 32.371 rapid antigen tests were processed with a positivity rate of 21.8%. 14,296 people have died since the start of the pandemic. 2,585 people have healed since yesterday.

141 patients are currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna, 6 more than yesterday. Out of the total 103 (therefore 73%) are not vaccinated, while 38 are vaccinated with a full cycle. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 1,622, 43 more than yesterday. 120,058 people in home isolation.

The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 2,256 new cases, followed by Rimini (2,199), Parma (1,735) and Ravenna (1,682). Then Modena (1,249) and Cesena (1,237). Then Ferrara (881), Reggio Emilia (814), Forlì (653) and the Imola district (637). Finally, Piacenza with 328 new cases.

PIEDMONT – There are 16,937 coronavirus infections in Piedmont today, 5 January 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Registered 14 dead. The new cases (of which 14,624 after antigenic tests) are equal to 20.16% of 84,369 swabs performed, of which 70,025 antigenic. Of the 16,937 new cases, 12,156 were asymptomatic (71.8%).

Non-intensive care patients are 1,460 (+49 compared to yesterday). There are 122 hospitalized patients in intensive care (+5 compared to yesterday). There are 109,352 people in home isolation.

There are 14, 3 today, the deaths of positive people in the Covid-19 test reported by the Crisis Unit of the Piedmont Region. The healed patients total 427,798 (+4,849 compared to yesterday).

There are 29 people hospitalized in intensive care while the patients hospitalized in other wards are 309. The totally recovered are 139,956, the clinically recovered 537, while the people in isolation are 22,694.

TUSCANY – There are 16,957 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, January 5, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin anticipated by Governor Eugenio Giani on Telegram. 11 other deaths reported. “The new cases registered in Tuscany are 16,957 out of 67,310 tests of which 21,680 molecular swabs and 45,630 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 25.19% (74.6% on the first diagnoses)”, writes Giani, adding that the vaccines currently administered in Tuscany are 7,288,092.

New cases are 4% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.9% and reached 305,006 (68.4% of total cases). The currently positive are 133,132 today, + 11.8% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 961 (54 more than yesterday), of which 90 in intensive care (5 more).

VENETO – There are 16,871 coronavirus infections in Veneto today, 5 January 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Another 28 deaths registered. Covid patients in hospital admitted to non-critical areas are 1,395 (+29), while people in intensive care are 211 (+2).

BASILICATA – There are 943 new coronavirus infections in Basilicata according to today’s bulletin, 5 January. On the other hand, there are no new deaths. 872 cases involving residents, 2,889 the total of molecular swabs carried out in the last 24 hours. The Lucanians recovered or negativized are 126. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 74 (+1) of which 3 in intensive care: 37 (of which 1 in TI) in the hospital of Potenza; 37 (of which 2 in TI) in that of Matera.

Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are 7,305. For the vaccination, 7,507 administrations were carried out yesterday, of which about 6,800 are third doses. So far, 446,988 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (80.8 percent of the total population residing in Basilicata), 413,801 have received the second (74.8 percent) and 176,042 are the third doses (31.8 percent). , for a total of 1,036,831 administrations carried out.

CAMPANIA – There are 16,972 new infections from Coronavirus today, January 5, 2022, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 26 deaths have been recorded, of which only 11 occurred in the last 48 hours and the others in the previous days. In the last 24 hours, 117,278 tests were processed. In Campania there is an increase in hospitalizations of Covid patients: 65 intensive care beds are occupied, 8 more than yesterday, and 813 hospital beds occupied, 32 more than the figure released yesterday.

SARDINIA – There are 1,239 coronavirus infections in Sardinia today, 5 January 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. There are 4 deaths. The new cases were identified on the basis of 5,190 people tested. A total of 18,342 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 19 (like yesterday), those admitted to the medical area 174 (26 more than yesterday). There are 11,125 cases of home isolation (812 more than yesterday).

There are 4 deaths: a 78-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman, both residing in the province of Oristano; a 71-year-old woman, residing in the province of Nuoro, and a 78-year-old woman, residing in the province of Sassari.

PUGLIA – There are 5,514 new coronavirus infections today 5 January in Puglia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. there are no deaths.

The new cases, identified through 71,121 swabs, are distributed as follows by province: Bari: 1,850; Bat: 535; Brindisi: 564; Foggia: 554; Lecce: 933; Taranto: 949; Residents outside the region: 103; Province in definition: 26. 41,162 people are currently positive, 364 are hospitalized in a non-critical area, 38 in intensive care. Overall data: 328,360 total cases, 6,042,681 swabs performed, 280,205 people healed, 6,993 people dead.

VALLE D’AOSTA – There are 630 new infections from Coronavirus today, January 5, 2022 in Valle d’Aosta, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there has been one death which brings the total number of victims to 489. In the last 24 hours 3,129 swabs have been tried. At the moment there are 18,085 positives in the Region.