Sam’s Club is a membership club chain founded in 1983, owned by Walmart, offering a wide variety of products at competitive prices, from food and everyday products to electronics, furniture and appliances. If you want to remodel your home or furnish your business, This store stands out because it offers a variety of products for all needs.

Sam’s is offering an unmissable deal on the Ninja Smart Blender Professional 2.1 L. With a well-established reputation in the home appliance market, Ninja is known for its innovation and efficiency in the kitchen. Now you can Take this powerful blender from an initial price of $3,067 to only $2,147, with the option to pay in up to 18 months without interest.

The high-quality Ninja Smart Blender Professional 2.1 L is a must-have for any kitchen, especially with the current discount and payment facilities. Don’t miss the opportunity to improve your culinary experience with this powerful appliance.

Features of the Ninja Smart Blender Professional 2.1 L

◉ Touch Screen Panel: Facilitates handling and function selection.

◉ Safety Padlocks: Ensure safe and risk-free use.

◉ Vertical Blades: Designed for more efficient, lump-free mixing.

◉ Ice Crusher: Perfect for preparing smoothies and frozen drinks.

◉ Power and Strength: With 1000 watts of power and 1.4 HP of force, this blender is capable of crushing and mixing any type of food, achieving different textures.

Ninja Blender Specifications

◉ Energy Saving: Yes

◉ Manufacturing material: Plastic, metal, tritan

◉ Package Contents: 1 blender

◉ Color: Black

◉ Accessories Included: No

◉ Model Number: 62235654927

◉ Warnings: There are no warnings for this category

◉ Country of Origin: China

◉ Battery Required: No

◉ Voltage: 110V