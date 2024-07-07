Mexico City.- A hamburger vendor was shot and injured tonight in the Azteca neighborhood.

The attack occurred at the Danny’s Bueguers hamburger stand located on Carlos Amaya perimeter and Manuel Goytia street.

The victim, an employee of the place, was surprised and wounded by bullets in the arm.

The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital by colleagues in a private vehicle, municipal officials said.

Two small-caliber shell casings were found at the scene of the attack; agents from the Prosecutor’s Injury Unit are investigating whether it was a direct attack or an assault.