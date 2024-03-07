It is a very serious loss that has struck in the last few hours Noemi Bocchi, the partner of former Roma captain Francesco Totti. In a story on Instagram she said goodbye with a short but significant message to a person who was very dear to her and who passed away too soon. Who is it about and what did the 35-year-old write.

For a few years, more or less since the last months of 2021, the name and face of Noemi Bocchi have often appeared in Italian newspaper magazines and gossip sites. The reason is simple. The 34-year-old from Tivoli has started a relationship with the former champion of Roma and the Italian national team Francesco Tottiafter the latter's breakup with Ilary Blasi.

Recently, following an appearance by Noemi and Francesco at the presentation of the documentary “Now I win”, on the career of Marcello Lippi, many magazines had underlined how she had a suspicious belly. No comments have been received from those directly involved in this regard.

Today the woman, an economics graduate and flower designer, has drawn attention to herself again. Unfortunately, however, for a tragic reason. In fact, one of her closest friends has passed away. According to what was reported by Fanpage.itOf Natascke De Pacea young lawyer and mother of two children, who together with her husband was a close friend of Noemi and Francesco Totti.

To announce this serious loss, Totti's partner posted in the stories section of her account Instagram a black background, in the center of which appears the writing “Died together with you” and a black heart. In the following story, however, Noemi uploaded a photo which portrays her together with Natascke and added in the background the song “Amico” by Renato Zero. No post or comment has yet arrived from Francesco Totti.