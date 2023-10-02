Join the La República WhatsApp channel

A few hours away. He Lima Jazz Fest announced a week full of presentations with exemplary artists who will give their best in order to represent this musical genre. The festival will take place at the Jazz Zone from Monday, October 2nd to Saturday, October 7th. Those interested should go to av. La Paz 656 and you can purchase tickets through the official Lima Jazz Fest website.

The artists that will be presented are Emy Castro, Anibal Seminario, David Cabrejos, Kebolá, Magenta Jazz, Junior Pacor, Tempo Big Band, Oscar Barcelli, Calixto Oviedo y el Tren del Jazz Cubano, and Vanguardia Big Band.