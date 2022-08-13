“Willaq pirqa: the cinema of my town”, one of the most talked about national films at the 2022 Lima Film Festival, has won the award for best Peruvian film. The film in Quechua stars Víctor Acurio, the new young promise of national cinema, and is directed by César Galindo.

“Willaq pirqa” can be seen in September this year in theaters. Photo: Composition LR/Sandro Mairata

The film had already received a standing ovation from the public on the night of last August 7 during its first official screening at the festival, which brings together various international and regional feature films, actors and filmmakers.

The film tells the story of Sistu, a 13-year-old boy who lives in a community in Cusco. After going to see a production of Bruce Lee in a rustic itinerant cinema recently arrived in his community, his neighbors and inhabitants are upset by this discovery and begin an intense debate in which it will be decided if the cinema is the creation of the devil or something normal. which is worth seeing.

About the tape, La República spoke exclusively with its director César Galindo, who revealed several details of the story.