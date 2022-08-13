Just as technology has arrived to facilitate various tasks and daily activities such as paying for services through applications, contracting services or carrying out procedures, it has also generated a new need: prepare ourselves to know how to react to a threat or cyber attack.

According to Ariel Picker, CEO of Seguritech Privada, in Mexico it is necessary to promote education in cybersecurity, to provide users with tools that allow them to identify threats and implement mechanisms to prevent information theft.

“Although “phishing data” or information theft is a cyber threat that dates back practically to the beginning of the internet, it is the most common practice used by cybercriminals to violate or extract private information from users,” he explains.

The director of Seguritech Privada attributes the consolidation of practices such as “phishing” to the lack of education in cybersecurity, which remain latent in digital environments through SMS messages, via email or mobile applications.

According to a report by TI Possitive Technologies, the main security flaws in mobile applications are found in the source code, sensitive text storage, lack of protection against code injection and lack of obfuscation, which makes them easier to use. to violate.

For this reason, the CEO of Seguritech Privada advises users to redouble their education in cybersecurity through simple, but practical actions such as:

• Avoid saving passwords in files or chats on mobile phones.

• Keep the device software updated with official licenses.

• Do not download unknown applications, or connect to public Wi-Fi networks.

• Avoid providing data by mail, messages or phone calls.

• Consult the contracts and terms of use of the Banks’ apps.

• Activate the IMEI lock of the mobile phone

• Periodically change passwords and use biometric systems.

“The security of our data begins with ourselves, we must become aware of the value of our information. Cybersecurity begins through individual practice, therefore, the importance of staying informed and aware of the development of tools and technology that allows us to shield ourselves from possible attacks”, Ariel Picker pointed out.