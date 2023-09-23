They say that the dog is man’s best friend. And the truth is that those who have had the fortune of sharing their lives with some of them can confirm that this ancient expression is not just a trite phrase. However, not everyone is cut out to take proper care of these furry animals, which is reflected in the little empathy and responsibility that humans sometimes show. Thus, what should be stories of love and affection from beginning to end, begin to have unkind chapters. It is in these difficult moments when certain people become saviors who manage to give a happy ending to these stories.

Unfortunately, the abandonment of dogs is a social scourge that has registered a terrible increase after the pandemic, which puts the capacity of shelters in the Region of Murcia to the limit. The data recorded at the national level during 2022 shows that these entities have collected around 170,000 dogs, according to the report ‘He would never do it 2023’ by the Affinity Foundation. In this sense, the Animal Protection and Zoonoses Control service of Murcia estimates that last year it had “almost 50% more” pet collections compared to the previous year, with 758 dogs and 229 cats.

This September 23rd marks World Adopted Dog Day. A day in which some of the most dramatic experiences that these little ones have had to face before finding their real family deserve to be told to raise awareness and give visibility to this problem.

A “black spot” on the road

‘Lima’, on the left, with Águeda and another family dog, in the Murcia neighborhood of Ronda Sur.



Javier Carrión / AGM







‘Lima’ began its second life on June 3, 2022, when its path crossed that of Águeda Amantes. Fate wanted that that morning while she was going to work, “a black spot” stood in the middle of the Los Valientes highway, in Molina de Segura. His first reaction, before stopping his vehicle, was to think that it was a rat due to its characteristics. However, as he approached, he was surprised that it was a dog, so he decided to stop and get out of the car to check on his condition.

«I think he was looking for me. She looked at me and trembled. “She was in bones, she had scratches on her belly and she was full of fleas and ticks,” she says. Although at first she wondered what she was going to do with the animal, he chose to wrap her with the first thing she found and take her to the nearest veterinarian while she did her work day. The clinic could only be responsible for her until 5 p.m., then they would have to take her to the pound. “I felt so sorry for her that I decided to take her home.”

At that time, ‘Lima’ moved to the Murcia neighborhood of Ronda Sur, where she would remain until her owner appeared, if he claimed her. Two weeks of waiting were more than enough to understand that that would not happen, so this neighborhood became her home permanently. A place where this dog, a mix of Pinscher and Dachshund, found a new opportunity.

Carmen’s “knight errant”



‘Abu’ rests in his new home in Asturias.



Anerpa







Another of those stories that make the heart shrink is that of ‘Abu’. After spending ten years leading a life of misfortune, abuse and abandonment, he demonstrated his desire to continue at the forefront. He survived a vicious attack by a dog and even a blow from an individual with a hoe. However, despite all these vicissitudes, he continued with his cheerful and sociable character. Thanks to this attitude, he joined a colony of Alguazas cats, with whom he lived until he was rescued by the Anerpa association, where he found refuge for more than a year. But this furry man deserved something more.

Her advanced age considerably reduced the possibilities of adoption, although the protector never lost hope. And so it was, Carmen and Bill appeared as ‘guardian angels’. Marriage gave her a new family with ‘Luca’ and ‘Jess’, a cat and a mare who became her new playmates. There he began his journey through Asturian lands, leaving behind the Region of Murcia and the cruelty to which he had been subjected. However, he now faces another challenge. “We are beginning the end of the road regarding my husband’s cancer and ‘Abu’ is the most attentive, delicate and loving nurse,” says his owner.

A hard stage in which the dog gives the strength and joy that is sometimes scarce. “He is my companion, my moment of laughter, my protector at night… he knows how to see my soul and is always by my side when I need him.” At the same time, he acts as an expert caregiver: “When Bill gets up, which is only a little, he goes there to ask for cuddles and he drools. If I go to check on my husband, he comes with me. He does not rest until I go to bed again. Now ‘Abu’ has become the “knight errant” of this family who sees his arrival as a stroke of luck.



‘Archi’, in the patio of his house in Santa Eulalia, in Murcia.



Ros Caval / AGM







The story of ‘Archi’ is less bitter compared to the others that abound in the shelters. The death of the person who until then had been her life partner meant that she had to leave her home and settle in the kennel, since the rest of the family members ignored her care. It was at this moment when she ran into the protective Sapphire, that she saw a special shine in him. Thanks to this, Marina Fernández learned about the case and decided to open the doors of her house in the heart of Murcia, where she was also waiting for Peca, a furry dog ​​who has a similar journey to him. Her nine years were not an impediment for this Murcian woman when it came to taking the step: «They are super grateful and in a week they are completely adapted. “I wish more people would be encouraged to include them in the family.”

«He has grandfatherly habits, he eats sitting down and always wants to take the same route down the street. “He doesn’t accept any modifications,” jokes Marina. Which is striking, since for the sake of change, even his name has changed: from Sushi to Archi. A somewhat bizarre decision that comes from a series of coincidences that turned into a small tribute to San Basilio, the neighborhood that temporarily welcomed him. And this saint is traditionally known as ‘the Archimandrite’. Now his days of confinement are behind him and he enjoys them walking from Santa Eulalia to the Plaza de los Patos de Vistabella.

Three stories that give their own name to the cruelty that many dogs have had to fight against that were forced to abandon the comforts of being a pet to try to survive on the streets. Unfortunately, not everyone suffers the same fate and some end their days abandoned to the elements with no one to give them the love and home they deserve.