With the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year, each family calculates the cost of the children’s daily needs, the most important of which is the food container or “lunch box” that contains the children’s breakfast during their school day, and is rich in various nutritional elements, and the cost of which has increased. Affected by the significant increase in the prices of food commodities used in its preparation, such as dairy products, meat, and bread, in addition to fruits, juices, and other items.

The annual inflation rate in Egypt jumped last August to an unprecedented level of 37.4 percent, compared to 36.5 percent in July. This was driven by the large increase in food prices, which amounted to 71.4 percent on an annual basis, according to data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics.

Data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics showed that the prices of food and beverages rose by 71.9 percent on an annual basis, with the prices of meat and poultry increasing by 97 percent, vegetables by 98.4 percent, and fish and seafood by 86 percent.

High prices burden families

In this context, Hala Al-Shahat, a housewife and mother of two children, said that the prices of food products included in the student meal have almost doubled compared to last year, when purchased from retailers, adding that this has become a huge burden on citizens of all categories.

She added: The contents of the meal vary from one school to another, from the age of one child to another, and from family to family, according to financial capabilities. For example, some children are satisfied with taking different cheese sandwiches with a bottle of juice (ready-made or prepared at home), noting that this meal costs the family thirty per day. One pound per day for a family with two children.

She stated that the situation is very different for other families, as the child’s meal contains a piece of cake with a sandwich of any form of meat, such as a burger, kofta, or chicken pieces, in addition to a carton of milk, juice, and a bottle of water, noting that his daily cost ranges between forty to fifty pounds, or more. Approximately one thousand pounds per month (the dollar is equivalent to 31 Almost one pound on the official market).

She continued: The prices of products, whether dairy or meat, have more than doubled, pointing out that the price of a burger, which is a quick meal of meat that can be prepared quickly for children, has exceeded 250 pounds, while its price last year was 100 pounds, and as for kofta, its price was 80, and now it has exceeded 250 pounds as well.

Regarding the prices of cheese, she explained that an eighth of a kilo of cheese costs 40 pounds, a luncheon meat is 30 pounds per eighth, and a box of triangle cheese is a minimum of 20 pounds, which is an amount that is barely enough for four days, in addition to the cost of buying baked goods, which she said has increased in price from half a pound to two pounds. Pointing out that if the family thinks economically and economically by using ingredients available at home, it will also find itself spending 20 pounds per day.

Prices of food products

Dairy and cheese prices more than doubled their prices last year, following the decline in the value of the pound against the dollar. During the past weeks, it increased due to the rise in feed prices, which represent 50 percent of the cost of producing milk and cheese. The prices in stores were as follows:

– Dairy: The price of packaged milk is about 38 pounds, while the price of a kilo of liquid milk ranges between 25 and 30 pounds, and a kilo of dried milk is 100.5 pounds.

Cheese: Cheese prices also increased, and the price varies according to the type of cheese, starting at 85 pounds for a kilo of cottage cheese, reaching 410 pounds for a kilo of cheddar cheese.

The price of meat has been reflected in processed meat, while many parents are keen to add it to their children’s school meals, as a type of protein that contributes to supplying their bodies with energy that helps them carry out school activities.

According to the Egyptian Ministry of Supply, the prices of processed meat are as follows:

The price of a kilo of bananas is 110-140 pounds, depending on the type.

The price of a kilo of chicken strips is between 130 and 140 pounds, depending on the type.

The price of a kilogram of burger starts from 110 to 150 pounds, depending on its type.

The price of a kilo of frozen sausage ranges between 120 and 130 pounds, depending on the type.

The price of a kilo of sausages ranges between 100 and 120 pounds, depending on the type.

Government outlets offer the majority of basic commodities at reduced prices, and they are outlets spread across various Egyptian governorates, in order to alleviate the burden on citizens.

Repercussions of the feed crisis

In separate statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website, specialists attributed the reasons for the rise in food prices in Egypt to the decline in the value of the pound against the dollar, and the decline in its value by more than 50 percent in recent months, in addition to the fodder crisis that affected many prices of food products, especially Meat and dairy products.

The head of the Dairy Division in Damietta, Abdel Moneim Katelo, denied, during special statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website, that the rise in prices of dairy products was linked to the approaching season of the start of the new school year and the increase in citizens’ demand to buy them.

He attributed the increase in the prices of milk and its products during this period to the repercussions of the feed crisis that the sector has suffered since last April, which affected the volume of milk production by decreasing with the increase in the cost of its production. He pointed out that the price of milk rose by 30 percent, while the prices of dairy products rose by 20 percent. percent.

He pointed out that there are two types of milk, one of which is buffalo milk and the other is cow’s milk, and that the first has a higher price because it contains a higher percentage of fat, while cow’s milk is of different grades. Its price was 16 pounds to 20 (in bulk), and the second was priced from 13 to 17 pounds.

He stressed that milk prices at the present time are fair prices for the cost of producing a kilo of milk, enabling the country to preserve its livestock wealth, after the dairy production deficit reached 30 percent due to farmers’ tendency to slaughter livestock as a result of the fodder crisis, ruling out a reduction in milk prices during the coming period.

Shortage of production materials

Muhammad Raafat Abu Raziqa, a member of the Council of the Food Industries Chamber of the Federation of Industries, stated in an exclusive statement to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website that the rise in food prices is normal as a result of the shortage of production materials, most of which are imported from abroad in dollars, which has become difficult to obtain. His management.

He pointed out that the war in Ukraine caused the interruption of many of the raw materials the country needs to manufacture foodstuffs, as well as the rise in fuel prices, which affected the prices of goods.

He said that the prices of meat, eggs, and dairy products were affected by the rise in feed prices as a result of their shortage in the markets, noting that the repercussions of the global economic crisis apply to Egypt just like the rest of the world, and that many countries are witnessing a rise in food prices, expecting a breakthrough during the coming period with The fodder crisis has ended, and the summer season, which usually witnesses a decline in dairy productivity from livestock, has ended.

Over the past three years, public finances in Egypt have been subjected to great pressure in light of a continuing shortage of foreign currency accompanied by a sharp increase in the money supply. The Egyptian currency has lost about half its value against the dollar since March 2022 after the Ukrainian crisis revealed weaknesses in its economy.

The Egyptian government is adopting several measures to overcome the currency shortage crisis, including the “offering program” related to the sale of state assets. In July 2023, the government announced the sale of assets worth $1.9 billion from state-owned stakes in some companies, as part of that program. It also recently announced the sale of 30 percent of the shares of the Eastern Tobacco Company, valued at $625 million.

According to data from the Central Bank of Egypt, the cash reserve rose to $34.928 billion in August from $34.879 billion in July, an increase of $49 million.