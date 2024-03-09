Lily Gladstone could make history next Sunday and become the first Native American to win an Oscar for 'Killers of the Flower Moon', on a night in which she will compete for the statuette with Emma Stonealso a favorite for her work in 'Poor Things' ('Poor Things').

A tight fight

The dispute is close: Lily Gladstone was crowned best actress at the Hollywood Screen Actors Guild Awards. which are usually a good thermometer for the Oscar gala, while Stone won at the Critics Choice Awards and the BAFTAs, a ceremony in which the actress of blackfoot descent was not nominated.

Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone were triumphant at the last Golden Globes gala: Gladstone for best drama actress and Stone for best comedy actress. That is why, although the category is also contested by Carey Mulligan, Annette Bening and Sandra Hüller, the statuette is expected to fall on the side of the aforementioned.

File photo of actress Lily Gladstone. EFE/EPA/Guillaume Horcajuelo

Gladstone reaches the final stretch of a 2024 awards season, in which she has defended her role as Mollie Kyle in Martin Scorsese's film, an Osage woman victim of the ambitions of her husband Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio), a white man. who together with his uncle seeks to keep his family's wealth.

The actress leads numerous scenes of contemplation and intense suffering with which, according to specialized critics, she managed to capture the viewer's attention.

Instead Emma Stonethe muse of Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, gives life to Bella Baxter, a kind of Frankenstein created from the transplant of a baby brain into the body of an adult woman.

Her performance has been celebrated for the accurate childish corporality she adopted for the role and the interpretative strength to embody a woman who is not governed by any social norm.

File photo of actress Emma Stone. EFE/ Allison Dinner

How do the other candidates arrive?

Mulligan's work is no slouch either. The 38-year-old actress, who plays Felicia Montealegre (the wife of composer Leonard Bernstein) and the complex love relationship they had throughout her life in 'Maestro', has been acclaimed for the subtlety of her role and the physical and psychological transformation. maturity that his character faces as he ages in the film.

Bening, for her part, obtained the nomination for playing the moody, stubborn and egomaniacal swimmer Diana Nyad in the film 'Nyad', who at the age of 64 sought to fulfill the dream that she did not achieve in her youth of swimming from Florida to Cuba from continuously and without great protections.

While the exceptional Hüller is considered in this section for having given life to a writer who is accused of having killed her husband, and who has to go through a painful trial in front of her son in 'Anatomy of a Fall'.

A category full of Oscar controversies

The best actress category at the Oscars is usually surrounded by controversy, whether due to a lack of diversity – such as the fact that Halle Berry is the only black woman to have won this category in the history of the awards – or due to snubs to what the public considers great performances.

If last year Andrea Riseborough was accused of not deserving the nomination she received for her role in 'To Leslie', this year it was the absence of Margot Robbie, star of 'Barbie' (the highest-grossing film of 2023), the which generated great discontent among Internet users and personalities from different fields.

File photo of actress Margot Robbie, who is not nominated for the 2024 Oscar. EFE/ Allison Dinner

The act was seen as a misogynistic practice on the part of the Academy for having nominated Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, Barbie's boyfriend in fiction who makes a parody of the machismo embedded in society, as best supporting actor.

However, Gladstone's victory could be another big step for diversity in the Hollywood industry. With her nomination, the 47-year-old actress already became the first Native American actress to be nominated for an Oscar and now she could become the first of this origin to win it.

However, in 2019, the Mexican Yalitza Aparicio was the first indigenous actress to achieve an Oscar nomination for her role as Cleo in the film 'Roma', by Alfonso Cuarón.

The winners of the 96th edition of the Oscars will be announced on March 10 in a televised ceremony from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles (USA).