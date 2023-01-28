Sunday, January 29, 2023
Colombia vs. United States, live: lineup confirmed

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 28, 2023
in Sports
Nestor Lorenzo

Nestor Lorenzo

Photo:

Colombian Soccer Federation

Nestor Lawrence

Friendly and preparation match for Néstor Lorenzo’s team.

Undefeated since the arrival of the coach Nestor LawrenceColombia opens the year with a friendly on Saturday against the United States in Carson (California) that will serve as a test bench for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Not being a date FIFAthe coffee squad traveled without its main figures to the United States, the country that, before co-organizing the 2026 World Cup, will host the 2024 Copa América, as announced this Friday by the Conmebol and Concacaf.

Minute by minute

The game starts at 7:30 p.m.

Colombian lineup: Huntsman; Mosquera, Llinás, Pérez, Fabra; Campuzano, Velasquez, Borrero, Valoyes, Hernandez, Arango.

PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO

