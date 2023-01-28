Colombia vs. United States, live: lineup confirmed

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Nestor Lorenzo
Colombian Soccer Federation
Nestor Lawrence
Friendly and preparation match for Néstor Lorenzo’s team.
Undefeated since the arrival of the coach Nestor LawrenceColombia opens the year with a friendly on Saturday against the United States in Carson (California) that will serve as a test bench for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
Not being a date FIFAthe coffee squad traveled without its main figures to the United States, the country that, before co-organizing the 2026 World Cup, will host the 2024 Copa América, as announced this Friday by the Conmebol and Concacaf.
Minute by minute
The game starts at 7:30 p.m.
Colombian lineup: Huntsman; Mosquera, Llinás, Pérez, Fabra; Campuzano, Velasquez, Borrero, Valoyes, Hernandez, Arango.
PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
