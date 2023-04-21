The Senator Lilly Tellez has become one of the most controversial figures in the opposition against the project of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

According to the latest national surveys for 2024, they place it as one of the best-known applicants in the PRI-PAN-PRD bloc.

“She becomes my most furious adversary, she is the one who says that if she becomes president she is going to put me in jail,” the president pointed out in previous mornings when referring to the senator.

Although He arrived at the seat with Morena, after she was a legislator without a party and now sympathizes with the PAN, which the president has called treason, as well as an error to have invited her to participate in the Fourth Transformation in 2018. “I am responsible to a large extent because I proposed it,” he said yesterday after Téllez starred in two episodes in the delivery of the Belisario Domínguez medal to the writer Elena Poniatowska on Wednesday.

Yesterday, Téllez expressed on Twitter: “Let’s see, he did not support me, I was not looking for a job and even less to enter politics. The president was asking me and asking me for three months to help him in Sonora, I am not multi-faceted.

Is related to personality and an excessive desire to attract attention, exposed the political analyst Crescencio Flores, who said that the senator has been accused of being absent from Sonora, the state for which she was elected, “there is a lack of effective legislative work.”

They are asked to raise the level of discussion, debate is an essential part of democracy, “that the country matures based on proposals and arguments,” said Crescencio Flores.

The analyst Francisco Chiquete opined in the same sense. “The problem is that characters like Lilly Téllez and some others from the opposition are using, like Morena, disqualifications instead of arguments, accusations that are sometimes unfounded, insults that do not enrich the political debate. I don’t think people are going to follow the idea of ​​endless confrontations”.

For his part, the leader of Morena in Sinaloa, Merary Villegas, disqualified the attitude of one of the opposition presidential hopefuls.

Regarding the incident, he indicated that this type of awards are solemn sessions and debates are not allowed, for which reason it considered that Senator Sasil de León did not act appropriately either, but indicated that the PAN senators fall into extremes. “They don’t care about protocols, they vent their political frustration, it’s a sorry role,” she said.

I consider that the way in which Lilly Téllez rebuked the presidential spokesperson was “vulgar and disrespectful”. “It seems to me that this senator is no longer sane, she needs psychiatric treatment, I am not saying it in a pejorative way, she has bipolar disorder, it makes her act this way; She has been characterized by making these types of scenes, not by taking transcendental issues to the podium, ”she indicated.

The opposition continues to speak to them: Rancisco Chiquete, political analyst

These arguments hit especially among people who are already convinced, those who are anti-López Obrador see that he is someone very tough who is encouraged to tell him everything and also to government officials, but that does not go beyond the defined political borders, that It is the failure of the opposition, to continue speaking to their market and there are many people who would like to change, but they do not see a solid alternative, on the other hand, López Obrador does exactly the same, but his market is broader, that is why it works for him.

A session with everything but solemn

The day before yesterday, Téllez recorded a video of the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, questioning him about luxurious trips by the head of the Sedena, Luis Cresencio Sandoval.

Likewise, during the delivery of the award to Poniatowska, Senator Sasil de León condemned the work of the Supreme Court by invalidating that the National Guard remained under the command of Sedena. The PAN senators shouted “out, out!” Lilly Téllez later approached Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, Communications coordinator, who came as a representative of the president and who was accused by Téllez of operating the speech and disrespecting the Supreme Court.