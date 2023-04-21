Home page World

From: Nadja Pohr

Split

After a man didn’t switch his window seat with a strange child, the mother became unfriendly. He asked online if he had done the right thing. (symbol photo) © Westend61/Imago

Window seats on planes are in high demand. However, one man did not want to give up his place for a child, thereby outraging the mother. There is a debate online as to whether the behavior was correct.

Stuttgart – For many travelers, the holiday starts on the plane. When you have taken your seat on the plane and take off towards your destination, you can let your soul dangle. Of course, this is different if you have a fear of flying or Struggles with nausea when traveling. But there are a few suitable tricks to avoid spoiling the start of your vacation.

While some passengers prefer the front or last rows on the plane, others prefer to sit by the window on the plane. Children in particular find it exciting to take a look at the earth from above the clouds. Some people therefore voluntarily swap their window seats with the little passengers. However, one man did not see this and got into trouble with a mother.

Mother is outraged because a man won’t let her child sit in the window seat on the plane

In a forum on the online platform Reddit, a user reports on his experience on a flight from Stuttgart to Copenhagen. He had reserved a window seat and sat in a row with a woman and her child. “The mother then asked me if the child could have the window seat,” he writes. “I said kindly to her, I’m sorry, but I paid extra for the window seat.” The woman was then outraged and again, but this time unfriendly, emphasized “how much her child would be happy to sit by the window”. , says the user.

However, the Reddit user remained steadfast and therefore wants to know from the community whether he acted incorrectly. The network is on the man’s side and shows little sympathy for the upset mother. “I have a child myself. But I see it like you: If I know that my child likes to look out the window, it is my job or my husband’s to reserve a window seat for the child,” writes one user. “These parents really piss me off. It’s not my problem that you have a child,” commented another. “Some really think they have all the rights in the world just because they have a child,” says one user.

Reddit community is annoyed by the expectations of some passengers

As can be read in the forum, it is more common for passengers with a window seat to be asked to swap – especially by parents. These expectations annoy the users on Reddit. “I find such behavior really cheeky and totally inappropriate,” says one. “I hate when people try to put others in a moral corner,” writes one user.

“You paid for the space, all other guests had the same opportunity but didn’t use it,” argues another. However, it can also happen that the place is accidentally assigned twice. On a return flight from Budapest to Manchester, this even caused tears to break out on the plane.