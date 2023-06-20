Liliana Mellado, current member of the Federal Coordinator of IU and head of Organization of IU-Verdes in the municipality of Murcia, occupies second place on the Sumar list for the Region of Murcia, immediately after Deputy Sánchez-Serna. During Yolanda Díaz’s visit to Murcia, Liliana organized and joined the team of assistants for the leader of Sumar in the “women’s shield”.

Liliana Mellado (Murcia, 1985) is an activist in social movements, an ecologist, defender of the conservation of the orchard and the countryside of Murcia, and a feminist. She began her working life at the age of 16, combining it with her studies. Currently, she works as an interim official in the Molina de Segura City Council. Her political activity is carried out in the IU and in various social movements such as La Huerta defends itself, the platform in defense of public transport, the Plan for Unitary Marches and in various actions in defense of the Murcia garden. “I am looking for an updated agriculture based on traditions that respects both growers and consumers”, reads one of her mottos.

«The local assembly of IU in the municipality of Murcia is pleased that her partner has been chosen for second place on the Sumar list, since in the recent municipal elections Liliana stood out in the debates on the street, where the neighbors They asked us about the city model that we propose. Liliana knows the needs of the Red de Acequias and has fought for its patrimonial protection for years. In addition, she is part of the activists who work for public transport and the connection between neighborhoods and districts, said the municipal coordinator of IU-Verdes Murcia, John D. Babyack.

Lastly, John D. Babyack once again underlined the importance of a young woman, activist and with great character, knowledgeable about municipalism and who always puts a brave face on difficulties, to be in such a prominent position at Sumar.