The Microsoft store is updated today with many new offers about games Xbox Series X|S and One through Deals With Gold, Spotlight Sale, [email protected] Super Mega Sale promotions, as well as Publisher Spotlight Sale, this time featuring the Bandai Namco games.
Among the titles discounted until June 26, 2023 we find for example Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Red Dead Redemption 2, Tales of Arise, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown and Dragon Ball Z Kakarot.
Find the complete list of offers on Xbox official blogwhile below we propose a list of the most interesting promotions:
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown at 10.49 euros, 85% discount
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for 13.99 euros, 80% discount
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition at 22.49 euros, 75% discount
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for 43.99 euros, 45% discount
- Code Vein at 10.49 euros, 85% discount
- Cyberpunk 2077 for 27.99 euros, 75% discount
- Dark Souls 3 for 34.99 euros, 50% discount
- Dragon Ball FighterZ at 10.49 euros, 85% discount
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot at 17.49 euros, 70% discount
- FIFA 23 for Xbox Series X|S for 19.99 euros, 75% discount
- Far Cry 6 at 17.49 euros, 75% discount
- Prey at 7.49 euros, 80% discount
- Red Dead Redemption 2 at 19.79 euros, 65% discount
- Scarlet Nexus at 17.49 euros, 75% discount
- Tales of Arise at 23.09 euros, 75% discount
- The Witcher 3 Complete Edition for 24.99 euros, 50% discount
What do you think, is there any offer that particularly appeals to you or that you would suggest to other players? Let us know in the comments below.
#Xbox #Store #lots #discounted #games #June #offers
Leave a Reply