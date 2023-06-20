The Microsoft store is updated today with many new offers about games Xbox Series X|S and One through Deals With Gold, Spotlight Sale, [email protected] Super Mega Sale promotions, as well as Publisher Spotlight Sale, this time featuring the Bandai Namco games.

Among the titles discounted until June 26, 2023 we find for example Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Red Dead Redemption 2, Tales of Arise, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown and Dragon Ball Z Kakarot.

Find the complete list of offers on Xbox official blogwhile below we propose a list of the most interesting promotions:

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown at 10.49 euros, 85% discount

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for 13.99 euros, 80% discount

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition at 22.49 euros, 75% discount

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for 43.99 euros, 45% discount

Code Vein at 10.49 euros, 85% discount

Cyberpunk 2077 for 27.99 euros, 75% discount

Dark Souls 3 for 34.99 euros, 50% discount

Dragon Ball FighterZ at 10.49 euros, 85% discount

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot at 17.49 euros, 70% discount

FIFA 23 for Xbox Series X|S for 19.99 euros, 75% discount

Far Cry 6 at 17.49 euros, 75% discount

Prey at 7.49 euros, 80% discount

Red Dead Redemption 2 at 19.79 euros, 65% discount

Scarlet Nexus at 17.49 euros, 75% discount

Tales of Arise at 23.09 euros, 75% discount

The Witcher 3 Complete Edition for 24.99 euros, 50% discount

What do you think, is there any offer that particularly appeals to you or that you would suggest to other players? Let us know in the comments below.