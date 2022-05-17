This is the situation of the players on loan at Barcelona. Xavi has to think about what to do this summer with the players he has outside his club. Here we leave you the list with the players and their situation:
His season at Atlético de Madrid is leaving a lot to be desired. The Frenchman has lost a lot of speed and his impact on the game is less and less. Barcelona could get him back this summer and in case he stays at Atletico, if he plays 50% of the games he is available, Barcelona would receive €40M.
The Brazilian has found his place in England with Gerrard. The Premier League is his natural habitat and he will stay there at Gerrard’s request. The operation has been closed at 20 million euros, (half of what was agreed). Barcelona releases a very large token and earns some money.
Francisco Trincao is on loan at Wolverhampton and his situation could depend, in part, on Adama Traoré. The Portuguese is performing well in the Premier League but everything points to the fact that after Traoré’s downturn at the end of the season he will return to Wolverhampton, and therefore Trincao could leave Wolves. Sporting de Portugal is interested in his loan.
In Barcelona he was exiled, he headed to Turkey to play for Besiktas and have a second youth in his game. Barcelona doesn’t seem to want to get him back, the overbooking in Barcelona’s engine room is so great that they are going to open the door for Riqui Puig, so Miralem has no place to return.
According to the player, he spent one of the worst stages of his football career with Koeman by his side, so he headed to Los Cármenes to develop as a footballer. The overbooking in the culé forward means that he does not have room to return either. His performance at Granada is being very good, so he will continue to develop there, although his loan ends on June 30. We will see if the two clubs reach an agreement to renew it.
#situation #players #yielded #Barcelona
