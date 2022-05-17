The authorities revealed the identity of the “tourist” who died in front of his family when he tried to jump into a lake from the top of a rock, and confirmed that he was a former Moroccan football player.

A video of the killing of a “tourist” in Spain spread before his family’s eyes, after he jumped from a cliff into a lake, hit rocks before reaching the water, and died immediately.

It has now been revealed that the tourist is a young Moroccan, who was vacationing in the town of Santa Ponsa on the island of Mallorca in Spain, with his wife and children, when he decided to jump from a huge cliff 35 meters high into the water.

His wife was filming the moment he jumped, before the 31-year-old fell to his death, after hitting a rock during the jump, in a video that spread on social media.

His wife was shocked while filming the moment of death, as she said: “Oh my God” while her husband hit the rocks.

The authorities have now confirmed that the Moroccan young man is a former football player named Mourad Lmrabet, who was a professional with the Dutch club Vitesse, according to Sky News Arabia.

The Dutch club mourned its former player in a tweet on Twitter, confirming the identity of the player.