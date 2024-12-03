After a month of the worst DANA of the century, Metrovalencia is back in operation. The suburban of the capital of the Community recovers this Tuesday the service in its entirety on lines 3 (Aeroport-Rafelbunyol), 5 (Aeroport-Marítim) and 9 (Riba-roja de Tùria-Alboraia Peris Aragó), while the rest -1, 2 and 7- will do so partially. Thus, line 1 will run between Bétera and Plaça Espanya, line 2 between Paterna and Plaça Espanya, and line 7 between Marítim and Sant Isidre.

He also does it with the Saturday schedule, but with some improvements by starting the service earlier, and without considering night trains on weekends and the eve of holidays, having been organized based on current human and technical possibilities. And the reopening of the metro has been possible thanks to the installation of the new provisional command post in the Machado workshops, which also provides continuity to the tram lines, which returned to operation on November 9.

Thus, as explained by the railway institution in a releasethe planned service offer includes about 80% on average compared to usual trains that circulate during a business day. Furthermore, given the exceptional circumstances of the reopening, Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat Valenciana has decided not to allow access to electric scooters and bicycles temporarily.

Lines and stations that are back in operation

In this way, they come into service with total normality the 27 stations on line 3 (Aeroport-Rafelbunyol), the 18 on line 5 (Aeroport-Marítim) and the 23 on line 9 (Riba-roja de Tùria- Alboraia Peris Aragó). For their part, the rest of the lines have undergone several modifications to their services, starting with the line 1 It will begin its usual route from Bétera to Plaça d’Espanya with 16 operational stations and 24 out of service, which in the latter case correspond from Jesús to Castelló.

The line 2 For the moment, it will link Paterna and Plaça de Espanya with 11 stations in service, since due to the works being carried out at the new Font del Barranc stop – in the Fuente del Jarro industrial estate – it is not possible for trains to run to Llíría. Therefore, there will be 13 stops in the northern area from Santa Rita to Llíria without connection, as well as another 9 in the southern section from Jesús to Torrent Avinguda.

For its part, the line 7 It will be the only one that will reach Sant Isidre from Marítim, with 11 stations with circulation and 5 out of service, between València Sud and Torrent Avinguda, its final destination before the floods.





Alternative bus routes

As Metrovalencia has resumed its operation, the bus service that until now has had to be reorganized has also had to be reorganized. replaced the routes of the suburban. Thus, 13 routes have been eliminated: four from the Bétera-València line; two on the Rafelbunyol-València line; five of the Riba-Roja and Aeroport-València lines; and two from the line between Paterna and València.

However, 12 bus routes remain, specifically four between Llíria and Paterna: Llíria-Benaguasil/Llíria-València/L’Eliana-València/La Canyada-Paterna; four of the Torrent Av.-València line: Paiporta-València/Picanya-València/Torrent-València/Torrent-Picanya-Paiporta; and four from Castelló-València;Picassent-Alcàsser-Silla-València/Alginet-València/Carlet València/Massalavés-Alberic-Castelló-València.