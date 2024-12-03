LeBron James is one of the highest-paid players in the NBA, but off the court his financial situation is not so buoyant. The Lakers star will receive around 47 million euros per season this season, almost the same amount of losses that his audiovisual production company The King SpringHill has suffered in the last two years, according to Bloomberg News.

Continuing with the information from the American media, LeBron James’ audiovisual company, focused on entertainment programs and movies, closed 2023 with losses of almost 27 million euros. A figure that is added to the more than 16 million euros that the company lost during the 2022 financial year.

In the last two years, the production company has lost about 43 million euros

The production company is on track to suffer more million-dollar losses in 2024 and is expected to become profitable by the end of next year, after staff cuts. SpringHill, which has about 250 employees, recently agreed to a merger with Fulwell 73, the British production company behind The Kardashians and the Grammy Awards.

Among other productions, The King SpringHill has made the film Hustle, Garra in the Spanish market, where the protagonists are the actor Adam Sandler and the Spanish basketball player Juancho Hernangómez. LeBron James also stars in The Shop, a program recorded in a hair salon where the 39-year-old Los Angeles player has conversations and debates with guests.

James, on the Lakers bench with Davis. Brad Rempel/Reuters

The King SpringHill is one of LeBron James’ businesses outside of the NBA. The forward also belongs to the Fenway Sports Group, which owns Liverpool among other teams, and is also a shareholder in Milan. Added to LeBron James’ financial woes is the poor performance of his Lakers.