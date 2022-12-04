– It doesn’t matter if you are the one being addressed, the ego, or that hidden absent person who is appreciated by him. When the “I” and the “He” unite, it is difficult to differentiate, and only the “I” knows about “He”.

– Morning of delights.. Only he who bathed himself in the words of dawn, found a grassy path for supplication, and said: I relied on doing good, and relied on the stick of charity, so no morning can bear all this love, and bear all this kindness, and it does not become a match for blessings, morning Homeland when home is the self.

– There is a man who carried the will of the homeland, and what those good people vowed, when they hung around his neck their words and the seals of their actions, and they said to him: Go, for you are capable, only the voices of the ancients guide you, and your star does not guide except with their singing, and only what may burden their souls, your joy. To be a guardian of the city, carrying its fragrance and dispersing it when loyalty is absent, when calamity is rampant, when a woman cries out of poverty and wrath, and when tears burn the head of a man of steel, and when injustice lurks in the shadows of the simple, you are the guardian of things, and wave: What is this.. it is destined Man, nor is this how the homelands are treated!

An old man carved by time, who was crucified on the pains of time and life, and who became like a leafy tree on a river, said: Swollen corpses, driven by water, passed me to distant directions, and strange angles. Nights whose moon is gone, and their boats are hijacked, following the hissing of night animals without a lamp. I have seen them with dusty faces, smells of fear, and stench of cheese. Why do wicked people go away, praisers and liars without a supplication to bid them farewell, and no tone of sincerity to spread them? Why do they go alone, with no one behind them but the howling of a quiet wind, without a friend’s sense, nor a sincere voice, nor a light that might benefit their trembling feet? Do not draw the face of a person who does not love you, do not put him in the bottom of your memory, do not open the door of a house for him, if he knows him, he will reveal your secret, for “no bliss will benefit except bliss, and the tent will not be raised except its pillar.” Shout out to her!

– One of the gnostics said: I crossed seas until the last horizon in which the sun covers, and I took paths that were difficult except for understanding, the basmalah and the verse of opening, and what a person seeks refuge from from humans and jinns, it is the path and the approach of guidance, and the balm of the path, and when I set foot on the land of distant countries, my desire is light Knowledge, the secret of noise, and why are only places that create their voice and perpetuate their action, even if they are on the edge of a cliff in the ocean? The righteous and knowledgeable man said: I went from my day and my time to the resting places of those who passed by the place, and I found the secret buried under their heads, and that they did not betray the homelands, so I committed the rak’ah of prostration of forgetfulness, and touched the footstool of what I knew except steadfastness, and there is no meaning to flee in the height of adversity, so they made of that The small homeland is big, it does not stop whining, and it says to the world: homelands and men are stances, constants, and many things that do not accept humiliation!

– There are many things in life.. and many are the men who are like a leafy tree on a river, whose insight is far-reaching, and roots that unite and unite in the depths of the earth.