England is getting into the quarterfinals of the World Cup, the goals

England is doing their homework and gets into the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar 2022. At the end of the first half, they defeat Senegal 2-0.

After 38 minutes of patient waiting, the English scored the first goal of the match, in a shot from Jordan Herderson, after a clearance from Jude Bellingham.

Then, in the third minute of replacement of the first stage, Harry Kane made it 2-0, thanks to a service from Phil Foden. The scorer of Russia 2018 had not scored in this tournament.

News in development.

