England is getting into the quarterfinals of the World Cup, the goals

Gareth Southgate’s team defeats Senegal at this time.
December 04, 2022, 03:15 PM
England is doing their homework and gets into the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar 2022. At the end of the first half, they defeat Senegal 2-0.
After 38 minutes of patient waiting, the English scored the first goal of the match, in a shot from Jordan Herderson, after a clearance from Jude Bellingham.
Then, in the third minute of replacement of the first stage, Harry Kane made it 2-0, thanks to a service from Phil Foden. The scorer of Russia 2018 had not scored in this tournament.
News in development.
SPORTS
