Sega and RGG Studio have announced theRGG Summit Summer 2023i.e. a presentation event entirely dedicated to the Like a Dragon series (or Yakuza), which will take place on June 16, 2023 and during which news regarding the franchise will be announced.

There are no details on yet contentswith further information destined to arrive in the next few days, but in the meantime we can imagine that there will be room for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and, perhaps, also Like a Dragon 8, the new unpublished chapter of the series.

On the other hand, the first is still scheduled for 2023, so other information should emerge at least on the launch period, probably, as well as further materials in this regard. Like a Dragon 8 has also been practically confirmed by Sega, even if only with a short teaser, so this could be the right opportunity to receive a real extended presentation in this regard.

Unfortunately, thehours it is not exactly convenient for users in Europe: the RGG Summit Summer 2023 will in fact be streamed live on June 15th at 5:00 in the morning on June 16th 2023, according to the Italian time. It won’t be easy to follow it live, but it will certainly be interesting for all fans of the Sega and RGG Studio series.