THQ Nordic has reached out to Remedy and offered to partner up to make Alan Wake 2 available as a physical release.

Reminding the developer that it had facilitated physical versions “back in the day” for the original game, THQ Nordic said it would “love to go at it again”.

Alan Wake 2.

Remedy anticipated questions about its digital-only release, it seems, as it included the decision in an FAQ shared earlier this week.

“For one, a large number of have shifted to digital only,” the studio explained at the time. “You can buy a Sony PlayStation 5 without a disc drive and Microsoft’s Xbox Series S is a digital only console. It is not uncommon to release modern games as digital-only.”

It also argued “not releasing a disc helps keep the price of the game at $60/€60 and the PC version at $50/€50”, and insisted it “did not want to ship a disc product and have it require a download for thegame”.

However, THQ Nordic has implored Remedy to reconsider and offered to help via a tweet which has since racked up thousands of likes and retweets.

“I mean… we did the disc version of Alan Wake for PC back in the day ICYMI” THQ Nordic tweeted in response to a tweet.

“And just because ONE person (or company) does not love physical, there is plenty who still do. Give it some thought. We’d love to go at it again! Full circle and all.”

@alanwake @remedygames I mean… we did the disc version of Alan Wake for PC back in the day ICYMI 😉

And just because ONE person (or company) does not love physical, there is plenty who still do. Give it some thought. We’d love to go at it again! Full circle and all. — THQ Nordic in the Dark (@THQNordic) May 25, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



Developer Remedy Entertainment announced it would be making a sequel to its cult-classic 2010 torch-’em-up back in 2021, but we’d heard very little official news since then.

Now, however, Remedy has finally confirmed that Alan Wake 2 will arrive on 17th October, available on PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Remedy revealed that we’ll once again be heading to the sleepy Washington town of Bright Falls for more supernatural adventures, but this time, Alan Wake will be joined by a second playable protagonist, FBI agent Saga Anderson.