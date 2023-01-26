The All Elite wrestler Kenny Omega and the Midnight Mass actor Rahul Kohli will be present in the form of Trooper Card in Like a Dragon: Ishin!and they spoke in video of their experience with the remaster of the title developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio.

Just yesterday a trailer showed the Trooper Cards of Like a Dragon: Ishin! and how they work: these are cards that can be equipped by the character and which allow him to gain advantages in battle or unleash powerful special moves to defeat his enemies.

Omega and Kohli, however, are only two of the six special guests which we will find as a cameo in the game: the others will obviously be announced in the coming weeks, inaugurating a type of collaboration that is still unpublished for the franchise which until recently responded to the name of Yakuza.

“Kenny Omega and Rahul Kohli join Ryoma’s cause in the form of Soldier Cards“, reads the press release. “Soldier Cards are a combat feature that grants temporary but devastating boosts and special abilities when activated in real-time during battle.”

“Players can collect their favorite Soldier Cards, featuring abilities and characters from the Yakuza and Like a Dragon universe, and level them up. Enlist the strength of Kenny Omega and Rahul Kohli to turn the tide of battle in an instant !”

“Kenny Omega and Rahul Kohli are two of six special guests who will don the Shinsengumi robes and flank the player with their iconic abilities. Four more cameo soldier cards will be revealed on the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Twitter profile in the coming days.”

“All Special Guest Soldier Cards will be available globally as free downloadable content starting February 17 in Early Access.”

“I’ve been a fan of the Like a Dragon series for years, and to be immortalized forever in Like a Dragon: Ishin!, the latest installment in one of the most iconic gaming franchises ever, is surreal,” said the wrestling icon Kenny Omega. “I’m super excited about my Soldier Card, and I think players will love the artwork, the attack animation…and the damage I can do to enemies!”

“As someone emotionally involved in the story of Like a Dragon, I am both nervous and excited to be part of Ryoma’s journey,” said Rahul Kohli instead. “It was really exciting to see how SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s close relationship with the fan community manifested itself in these cards. I’m not only honored to be a part of the community, but also to play a part in the series.”

“Creating Soldier Cards for Kenny and Rahul, two true fans of the Like a Dragon series, has been a really fun and rewarding experience. We worked with each of them individually to create unique and personalized cards, allowing them to unleash their their creativity. The result makes us very happy, and I am convinced that the players will be too,” added the lead producer of Like a Dragon: Ishin!, Hiroyuki Sakamoto.