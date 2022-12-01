Sega and RGG Studio today released a new trailer from Like a Dragon: Ishin! which mainly shows the combat system of the action-adventure that derives from the tradition of the Yakuza series by proposing a remake of Yakuza: Ishin!

The video focuses on the clashes and shows the varied arsenal and new fighting styles available in the game.

Swordsman Sakamoto Ryoma can defeat enemies with his samurai sword and trusty pistol, using a variety of fighting styles including Gunfight, Crazy Dance, Free Fight and much more.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! It has the release date scheduled for February 21, 2023 on Xbox, PlayStation, Steam and Windows. Players can pre-order the digital versions and receive early access to the game as early as February 17, 2023, as well as secure three additional weapons:

Kijinmaru Kunishige, a dark sword with a white hilt

Bloody sheen, a blood-soaked sword

Black Ships Cannon, a cannon salvaged from Western vessels

There Digital Deluxe Editionavailable for pre-purchase, includes several DLC items to support players during matches:

Set “Captain of the Shinsengumi”

“Ryoma Growth Support” Kit

“Sword Upgrade Materials” Kit

“Gun Upgrade Materials” Kit

Kit “Third Company Armament Expansion”

Appearance “The Dragon of Dojima”

Like a Dragon: Ishin! Finally brings the missing chapter of the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio series to the West, so far limited to the Japanese market only. It is a particular game because it abandons the classic contemporary urban setting to move to feudal Japan, staging a samurai epic.

In the Kyo of 1860, one samurai’s solemn fight for justice is set to change the course of Japanese history forever. He draws his sword and participates in the revolution in this historical adventure.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! it expands on its 2014 predecessor, released exclusively in Japan, with localization support, new content and, thanks to the Unreal Engine 4, remastered graphics and advanced features for modern platforms. Speaking of which, last month we saw a gameplay video about Night Mode and boss fights.