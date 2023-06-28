Ligue 1 is one of the great soccer competitions in the world, as it houses several notable players.

Known as the best in the world, some of them are Neymar JR and what could become the next Ballon d’Or, Kylian Mbappé.

Lionel Messi, former player of the Parisian team, was the one who scored the goal to celebrate a new title for the French team.

This competition came to an end a few weeks ago, after 38 days where all the French teams faced each other to name a champion. This was PSG, who managed 85 points.

To highlight a team that shone more than the winner of the contest itself, Lens, which was one point (84) away from being crowned for the first time as French champion.



Unfortunately, his performance would not be enough to achieve such a feat, but he hopes and aspires to be able to do it next season with new additions.

When talking about this new season, It is known that it will begin on August 12 and 13 of this year and will end on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

To highlight this, it is known that it will have only one date that will be played during the week. It is numbered 17 and will be the one that will mark the winter break.

In order to resume the weekend of January 13 to 14 of next year. It is very important to say that the next championship will have a great novelty, since it will have 18 teams in total, as well as different leagues around the world.

Explicit programming of the season:



Start date: August 12, 2023.

Closing date: May 18, 2024.

Teams that will be part of the new season:

🤯🔥 The definitive ideal XI of the 2022-23 season after your votes! pic.twitter.com/RARvrTJqu6 — Ligue 1 Spanish (@Ligue1_ESP) June 23, 2023

Lorient.

Reims.

Montpellier.

Toulouse.

Brest.

Strasbourg.

Nantes.

Le Havre.

Metz.

DAVID LEONARDO DIAZ DUARTE

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

