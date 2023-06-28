It’s been almost three years since one of the biggest video game disasters occurred regarding a highly anticipated title, cyberpunk 2077, which players really didn’t like very much due to its performance status. Now that the project has been redeemed with updates, its creators mention that the opinions were unfair.

In an interview with the portal known as GamesIndustry Biz, Michał Platkow-Gilewskivice president of public relations and communication of CD Project RED, reaffirms this position regarding the media and fans who “exaggerated” with their comments. Mentioning that beyond the optimization problems, it became fashionable to despise the game just because.

Here the comment:

I truly believe that the release of Cyberpunk 2077 was much better than it was received, and even the early reviews were positive. Then it became kind of cool that you didn’t like the game. We go from heroes to zeros very quickly.

Fortunately, since the launch of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners in Netflix, users returned when they turned to the video game, which at that time was already more stable in terms of performance. To this is added a DLC that seems to be quite ambitious, and that the next one is just going to be launched September 26.

Remember that cyberpunk 2077 Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: GamesIndustry biz

Editor’s note: The truth is a game that knew how to vindicate itself, so I would bet that next September’s DLC will do very well, and it is that they are betting on a more ambitious expansion compared to that of The Witcher 3.