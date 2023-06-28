













Now that we have had the opportunity to play absolutely all the titles in the collection, we share our experience with you. In this way perhaps you will be able to decide if you launch yourself to relive these first adventures or if you better stay with their more modern titles.

Sonic Origins Plus tells us the stories that all fans know

Regarding the history of the games in sonic origins plus and everyone should know them. Throughout almost all of these titles we have the hedgehog battling to stop Dr. Eggman’s evil plans. Of course, this scientist has the help of Metal Sonic in Sonic CD and a manipulated Knuckles in Sonic 3.

Of course, by the time they came out, the stories weren’t very complicated to say. In fact within the games there are not many details about them. It is only thanks to the instruction books that you get an idea of ​​what is happening. However, the fact that they are lax in the narrative aspect does not mean that they are not fun.

Source: Sega

In addition the team of sonic origins plus took the opportunity to give the four main games new animated intros and endings. These are of very good quality and present a welcome touch of nostalgia with some modernity.

Classic gameplay returns and feels as good as ever

Obviously, being a compilation, sonic origins plus maintains the classic gameplay of the franchise. These titles are 2D platform games where you have to take advantage of Sonic’s speed. In addition to the fact that the levels have different paths that you can experiment with, either to reach the end faster or to gather more rings and secrets.

Of course there are additions here. The most heralded and perhaps welcome is the addition of Amy Rose as a playable character in all of the mainline games. In addition, Sonic’s little crush can function as the easy mode of these experiences. Since her skills with her hammer and her shield make passing any level a piece of cake.

Source: Sega

another addition of sonic origins plus is the ability to use Knuckles in Sonic CDsomething that could not be done in the original compilation. The inclusion of the echidna in this title is really welcome, as its climbing flight abilities with its fists are very useful in most levels.

Just like in the past set, you have the option of going through the main games with any character you want. Whether you prefer the speed of Sonic, the flight of Tails, the scale of Knuckles, or the simplicity of Amy, you have the freedom to complete the entire collection with your favorite.

Sonic Origins Plus offers you the challenge of yesteryear or a more bearable experience

Each of the four main Sonic Origins Plus games can be played in Classic Mode or Anniversary Mode. The difference between the two lies in the difficulty, the choice of characters and the appearance they have when playing them.

Classic mode has a square presentation, just like these titles originally looked like. The characters that you can use are those of the original release, that is to say that you cannot choose Knuckles, Tails or Amy to pass them all. Finally, the difficulty is greater since it continues to be driven by lives and a limited number of continues.

Source: Sega

The anniversary mode of Sonic Origins Plus could be said to be the medium difficulty. His platforming challenges are still there, but you can overcome them with the character of your choice. Not to mention, there are no lives here, so you can try to beat a level as many times as you want. Finally, this mode is displayed with a look that covers the entire screen and a better graphic quality of the sprites.

It should be noted that this pair of modes is only available in the four main games. The 12 Game Gear games can only be played as in their original versions. Perhaps the only improvement these have is the ability to save the game whenever you want. Although there is only one save slot per title.

There is an option to test your skills further

Those who want a further challenge in sonic origins plus they can try to complete their missions. These are objectives added to each of the areas of the titles, which increases the game time and sometimes the difficulty. These missions range from completing the level with a certain number of rings or eliminating a certain number of enemies.

Also in mission mode players can experience the four main games one after the other. As if it were a single, epic experience. That is to say that you will not have to go to the main menu every time you complete one.

Source: Sega

The missions can be quite difficult, but completing them is one of the best ways to earn coins. These can be used in the Sonic Origins Plus museum to unlock lots of memorabilia. From conceptual art, to instructions and musical pieces. So it is very worth doing, especially for the most fans.

Should you give Sonic Origins Plus a try?

If you are a fan of Sonic, then you should not hesitate to buy sonic origins plus, since it is a great way to return to the past of the hedgehog. It is also a very good option if you want to get closer to this franchise since its inception. Especially after the announcement of sonic super stars.

Even over the years, they remain very fun and challenging games. Although much of its difficulty comes from constant trial and error, and not so much from the fact that its enemies are the fiercest. TOIn addition, we would have liked the Game Gear titles to have had more additions that improve their quality, just like their older brothers.

Source: Sega

In addition, we cannot fail to mention that you are getting practically 16 games in a single package. So you’ll get quite a bit of content for your money, and that’s not to mention the unlockables you can get. For this reason we consider that Sonic Origins Plus is a compilation that you could easily love. If you get to buy it, be sure to share what you thought in our discord.

We played Sonic Origins Plus on PlayStation 5 with a code provided by a Sega representative in the region.

