Paris Saint-Germain was crowned league 1 championalthough this title does not bring real consolation to the Parisian millionaire project. The team secured the championship definitively with a gray tie against Strasbourg on Matchday 37 and penultimate of the 2022-2023 season in it Stade de la Meinauthanks to a goal from Lionel Messi to the minute 59 which was equaled by Kevin Gameiro at 79′.

incompetent in the Champions Leagueremoved from the French Cup and the undisputed leader in the league competition in his country, although without the expected brilliance considering the stars that make up the team, his performance has been questionable; however, winning the title was an obligation and the failure would have been resounding had it not been achieved.

The result was predictable for months, despite the ups and downs, unexpected defeats and controversy that the Paris Saint-Germain has faced in recent times. Throughout the season, the team has won 28 of the 37 games playedbut has also suffered six losses.

The conquest of the league 1 does not seem to be enough to satisfy the psg. Although Christopher Galtier He has a contract for one more year, it remains in doubt if he will be another coach devoured by the demands, the rush and the circumstances of a team full of valuable individuals for most European clubs.

Lionel Messi gave the title to the Parisian team AFP

Diallo, the local attacker, shot the same times in the first act, four, one of them to the post, as the entire Parisian team. But the difference was there. In the attack. The confirmation, at the edge of the hour: kylian mbappe controlled a long ball, left it glued to his foot, lowered it to the ground, held the appearance inside the box Lionel Messi and the Argentine did the rest, the next control in the race and the left-footed shot with which he unbalanced the game to make it 0-1.

Neither more nor less for him psgwho did not even achieve victory this Saturday, suddenly tied by Kevin Gameiro. Mbappe had the win. He didn’t get it right either. It did not alter such a satisfying tie for both of them. But also as sad as the end of the season for the Parisian team, a champion and a season below expectations. The league 1 It doesn’t seem like a consolation.