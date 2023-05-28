An adult older than Kentucky, United States is under arrest by Louisville authorities, after shoot your roommate with a gun, all because ate the last empanada it was in the fridge.

The man, identified as Clifton Williams, decided to activate his firearm against his partner, in a clear case of intolerance. According to the official police report, the 64-year-old adult shot him ‘in the butt’ to his victim because he did not like that he ate the last empanada.

The events occurred on May 21 in the city of Louisville, Kentucky, when Williams arrived at his home and He realized that his last Hot Pocket was not there, because the man with whom I shared a home ate the frozen empanada that was in the fridge.

According to the court report, the events began because the elderly man became furious with his victim for eating the empanada that he was going to heat up in the microwave, the discussion escalated to the point that Clifton he began throwing “tiles” at his partner.

The offender’s fury increased when he saw that the other man dodged all the objects that he threw at him. After several minutes of discussion, the older adult He drew his gun and shot him.

Seeing that his roommate wanted to attack him with the weapon, the man tried to protect his humanity of the shot, with the misfortune that was hit by a bullet in the rear. The person attacked had to leave the place to seek help, while Williams was arrested by the Louisville Police after receiving a complaint.

Clifton is under arrest

According to a report from Jefferson Circuit Courtthe man is arrested for the crime of assault and must pay a bail of 7,500 dollars to avoid going to prison.

