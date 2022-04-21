“Lightyear”, the new animated film of disney-pixar, will bring back the beloved space traveler we met in the “Toy story” saga. Directed by Angus MacLane and starring Chris Evans, the trailers have fans excited.

Now, the production has released the second official trailer, and has revealed more details of the plot. Expectations are high, and everything seems to indicate that the result will not leave anyone indifferent.

As we see in the preview, Buzz Lightyear accidentally travels back in time and meets the granddaughter of his adventure partner. Thus, together they will look for the way in which he can return to his time while battling the terrible threats of tomorrow.

Along the same lines, we appreciate the dark empire of Emperor Zurg, as well as the beginning of his rivalry with the protagonist.

Chris Evans bets on animation and will give life to the iconic character from Toy Story. Photo: Composition/Disney/Pixar

What is the movie about?

For the first time we will learn the origin story of the space ranger Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the “Toy Story” toy. The first of his many adventures for which he will become a legend throughout space.

When it premieres?

“Lightyear”, the new Disney Pixar animated film, will hit theaters on June 17, 2022. At the moment, it has not been specified if it will be released simultaneously with Disney Plus or when it could reach the streaming platform .